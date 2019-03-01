Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

FRAUD: A suspect passed counterfeit money at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 at Speedway on Scott Drive.

CHILD ENDANGERING: A complainant reported an unknown two-year-old on her porch at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 25. A guardian was located. The location was redacted. Amanda N. Staudt, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident.

A complainant requested a welfare check on a residence due to statements a six-year-old made about living conditions at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 25. The location was redacted. Alicia D. Nickels, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: A male subject with a warrant was located at a residence at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25 on the 400 block of High Street. The warrant was confirmed, and the male subject was transported to the Miami County Jail where he was incarcerated on the warrant. Dwayne R. Alston, 33, of Dayton, was picked up on a warrant for fourth-degree felony trafficking cocaine.

An officer transported a male subject with a Miami County warrant from the Montgomery County Jail to the Miami County Jail on Feb. 26. Joshua A. Wenrick, 33, of Dayton, was picked up on first-degree misdemeanor assault.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A citizen reported his vehicle was damaged while shopping at Walmart at 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 25.

ASSAULT: Two male juveniles were assaulted by a group of juveniles while walking home from school at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 on the 600 block of West North Street.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft at Walmart taking place sometime between 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

The city of Piqua reported a water meter was turned on illegally and water was stolen at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Feb. 26 on the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. Jason A. Tillman, 45, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Police responded to an assist squad call in reference to a male subject not breathing at approximately 11 p.m. on Feb. 25 on the 300 block of South Street. The male subject was located and found to be breathing. He was found to be in a drug overdose. He was transported to the hospital.

FIREWORKS: While on patrol, an officer heard a loud pop and observed two juveniles running from the area at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 26 on the 700 block of North College Street. An officer stopped the juveniles, and one admitted to setting off a firecracker. The juvenile was warned.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle accident with no injuries reported at 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 26 on the East Ash Street overpass. The at-fault driver was cited.

DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a call referencing two female subjects acting disorderly at the Baymont Inn and Suites at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 27. They were located and warned for disorderly conduct.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A caller reported their cat was found with a can stuck on its head at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 27 on the 100 block of Mound Street. The can was able to be removed from the cat’s head without issue.