Committee to review downtown parking proposal

TROY — The streets and sidewalks committee will meet to provide a recommendation to council regarding downtown parking meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 4, at City Hall.

Following the Feb. 25 meeting, Chairman Bobby Phillips and committee members Bill Lutz and Brock Heath all proposed various solutions to downtown timed parking.

Phillips proposed creating two-hour maximum parking zones around the downtown circle and the Courthouse; creating four-hour maximum parking zones for the remainder of spaces on Main and Market streets; implementing “a continuous block” rule that prohibits space-hopping in any of the two or hour maximum zones by considering any space in these zones to be a continuation of the time limit; parking lots to have unlimited parking due to the lack of support for a placard program; looking at businesses on the side streets or a portion of streets in the two-hour limited area to determine if some other limit is needed to best serve those businesses.

Lutz proposed two-hour maximum parking zones in the four quadrants of the Public Square and the courthouse, 0-99 addresses of East Main, West Main, Short Street on the east side only and the 200 block of West Water Street on the south side; all other parking areas unlimited.

Heath proposed to have all downtown parking, street and lots, as free and open, but provide a few 15- and 30-minute parking spaces in the quadrants and other identified hot spots where people need to park for a very short period.