Council to review city’s firearm regulations

TROY — Troy City Council will review an ordinance regarding its laws for firearms to comply with state law changes with House Bill 228 at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, at City Hall.

At the Feb. 19 law and ordinance committee meeting, City Law Director Grant Kerber reported the changes at the state level from HB 228.

Kerber said the bill states a city’s ordinances regarding firearms cannot conflict with state law, and that repealing some of the city’s current ordinances regarding concealed carry and various types of weapons would put the city in compliance with HB 228. Kerber said the new state law was to make gun laws more uniform across the state.

Kerber said the city is not currently in danger in violating in HB 228 and Troy’s ordinances “mirror” state law, but state regulation could be amended in the future and Troy’s ordinances would then conflict with state law. HB 228 “provides a cause of action for an individual to sue a city if the city’s laws conflict with state laws.” The amended recommendations would eliminate the issue.

Kerber also said the city will still be able to enforce state laws which pertain to firearm regulations and council action would put the city in compliance with the state regarding firearms. Kerber said the bill could be amended in the future. Kerber said the city has four more months to make the changes since the bill was passed in December.

Other council action:

• A resolution to authorize the director of public service and safety to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for curbside recycling. The bids would be for a three-year contract with up to two one-year extensions at a cost not to exceed $400,000 per year for each year of the contracts.

• A resolution to accept recommendations for the Tax Incentive Review Council’s annual review of the city’s Enterprise Zone Agreements and the Towne Park TIF.

• The third reading for the rezoning of 44 Peters Avenue from M-2 to industrial planned development for the U-Stor-It business. The applicant and owner is Jason Marko for the U-Stor-It self-storage business. The applicant’s intention is to construct a second separate building of self-storage units.

• An ordinance to authorize the lime agreement with the city of Dayton will have its second reading. The contract includes a five-year agreement to purchase reclaimed pebble lime from Dayton. The agreement includes Dayton to remove additional sludge residual lime from the city’s water treatment plant lagoons. The first year’s cost is estimated to be approximately $285,000.

Items of interest:

• Five bids were received for the Riverside Drive Improvement Project Phase 2 ranging from $1,177,592 to $1,429,694. Council authorized $1.4 million for the project. The contract was awarded to Outdoor Enterprise LLC, the lowest and best bid for $1,177,592. Due to the construction schedule, the projected time Riverside Drive would be closed is Aug. 1-Nov. 1.

• Darlene Smith was appointed to the position of assistant food and beverage manager/concession, effective Feb. 26.

• Matthew Harbour, street department, submitted his resignation, effective March 1. He was employed by the city for 18 years.

• Water Distribution Department serviceman Mark Bartel is retiring April 12, after 14 years of service.

HB 228 makes firearm laws uniform across state