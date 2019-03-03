Y to host swim strokes clinic

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch will be holding swim stroke clinics every Tuesday and Thursday in April from 7-8 pm.

The clinic is open for member and nonmember registration. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to register early.

“For swimmers looking at trying the sport for the first time at a team level or looking to get some technical practice in between swim team seasons this program is great!” said Leia Lander, aquatic director for the Miami County YMCA Robinson branch. “Tim Rambeau does a great job working with all the kids. He is a great asset to the community and we are thrilled to have him each year do this program.”

The clinic will focus on different competitive strokes throughout the weeks and end with work on starts, turns, and individual medleys. A prerequisite to signing up for the clinic is that each swimmer knows how to swim a minimum of 25 yards without stopping.

“It’s a great way to prep for summer swim,” Lander said. “We have our own YMCA swim team that will hold evaluations in May, but there are lots of other great summer swim teams in the area. This program is just one way swimmers can feel more prepared for those with quality instruction.”

Parents are asked to bring a swim suit, goggles, and towels for their swimmers to the program. All other equipment will be provided by the Miami County YMCA.

Those wanting more information are asked to contact Lander at 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.