Pancake Day coming to Covington

COVINGTON — The Covington Noon Optimist and Covington Kiwanis Clubs are pleased to announce their annual Covington Community Pancake Day, to be held this Saturday, March 9, from 7 a.m to 1 p.m., at the Covington K-8 School cafeteria, 807 Chestnut St. Enter the K-8 school main entrance to the east of the high school.

This year marks the 54th annual Pancake Day event in Covington, which was originally started by the Kiwanis Club in 1965. Over the last half-century, Covington’s Pancake Day has become a joint venture with the Noon Optimist Club.

Tickets are available at the door, and are $7 each for adults. Children under 10 may eat for only $4. A ticket is good for your fill of delicious pancakes, coffee, and one serving of sausage, applesauce, juice, or milk.

Proceeds from Pancake Day stay in the Covington community to benefit the youth of the village. This year, all the profits earned by the Optimist Club will go directly to the upgrade of the village basketball courts. This project is due to begin this summer, and will improve the heavily used blacktop courts, owned and maintained by the Village of Covington.

Each year, the profits of Pancake Day are split between the two service clubs. The Covington Kiwanis Club sponsors the CHS Key Club and other projects in town, such as children’s programming at the J.R. Clarke Public Library. The Covington Noon Optimist Club, begun in 1985 and meeting every Wednesday at noon at Buffalo Jack’s, is marking its 34th year as a “Friend of Youth” to Covington kids.

In addition to generous contributions to the CHS Scholarship Fund Program, the Noon Optimists sponsor numerous other youth events. This includes recurring support of the annual Junior High Oratorical Contest, Halloween Costume Contest, High School Honors Banquet, the P.L.U.S. organization, the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference for CHS students, Covington music programs, and numerous other donations to worthy Covington youth-oriented causes.

Pancake Day would not be possible without the continued generous support of numerous Covington area businesses whose sponsorship will be visible on the placemats. Covington Eagles Aerie #3998 is the major sponsor again this year. In addition to each business who is a placemat sponsor, the printing of the placemats is sponsored by The Covington Savings & Loan Association, sausage is sponsored by Sprankle’s Butcher Shop, and the pancake batter sponsors are Littman-Thomas Insurance Agency and Moore Funeral Home.

The Kiwanis and Optimist Clubs invite all Covington and surrounding area residents to join them for golden-brown pancakes to continue the strong support of youth in the Covington community.