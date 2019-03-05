Children’s services director under investigation

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged fraud from the Miami County Children’s Services and its director.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak confirmed a warrant was served at the Miami County Children’s Services offices located at the Hobart Center for County Government, 510 W. Water St., Suite 210, Troy, on Friday. The search warrant was filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court and has already been sealed, according to staff.

Duchak said the sheriff’s office began its investigation last August and will be pursuing charges against director June Cannon, who has worked at the office for 18 years.

John Bosse, president of the board of Miami County Children’s Services, was contacted on Tuesday. Bosse said he was unable to comment in regards to Cannon’s employment due to the ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday. Duchak said Bosse has been kept updated on the status of the investigation.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office received information several months ago alleging possible fraud/theft involving mileage reimbursement claims, questionable credit card reimbursements, and time worked, all involving Cannon. At that time, the investigation was assigned to the detective section. The investigation culminated last Friday with a search warrant being served at Miami County Children’s Services offices. Items consisting primarily of receipts, documents and ledgers were seized by detectives.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are conferring with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office this week on charges, according to the press release.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today The interior of Miami County Children's Services, where the Miami County Sheriff's Office is investigating alleged fraud.

