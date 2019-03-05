Lounge series to present ‘Everyone Can be Irish’

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will present their second Library Lounge Series program for 2019, “Everyone Can Be Irish,” with a performance by Celtic musicians Father Son and Friends at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the library, 116 W. High St.

This year the theme for the Library Lounge Series is “Music of the Night,” and each program will highlight a different musical genre. Performances by gospel, Broadway, jazz, and Dixieland artists are just some of events that will be a part of the series.

In 1989, father Joey and son Shawn started a band with their friends, and over the last 30 years have played their brand of Celtic/Americana folk music at festivals, theaters, and pubs all across the country. They also have played with the Mumford and Sons Gentlemen of the Road Tour, received an Irish Music Award nomination, and toured in Ireland in 2018. Currently Father Son and Friends can be heard on countless radio stations and television programs including The American Woodshop on PBS.

Father Son and Friends are known for entertaining their audience with their music and stories.

The program is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for admission. Tickets are available to the public beginning Thursday, March 7, at the front desk of the library. Seating is limited.

The Friends of the Library are supporting the Clifton Alexander Little Free Library, so a donation of a gently used book will be appreciated.