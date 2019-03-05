Piqua man arraigned for ‘revenge porn’

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was arraigned on a grand jury indictment for two counts of second-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material on Tuesday.

Anthony J. Preston, 37, of Piqua, entered a plea of not guilty in court. He was indicted on the two felony counts and appeared by video at the Miami County Jail for the arraignment by Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt.

Preston’s bond was set for $50,000 cash or surety on both counts. He was ordered to have no contact with the minor victim. A preliminary hearing was set for March 18. A second-degree felony offense carries a prison term from 2 to 8 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Preston reportedly admitted to police that he took videos of an underage victim undressing out of “pure revenge” and was incarcerated on Jan. 2. He allegedly secretly videotaped a victim under the age of 15 years old undressing, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. The victim was unaware of being recorded.

The incident was reported by a third party, and an investigation ensued. The Piqua Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on North Downing Street on Wednesday, seizing two cell phones, a computer, and a hard drive, according to court records.

During an interview with police, Preston reportedly admitted to taking the video of the minor because he “wanted revenge” on the underage victim. According to court records, Preston stated that he was “angry” about previous allegations against him that he was “taking pictures of (the victim) and recording (the victim).”

“Anthony (Preston) stated he took the videos of her to prove to himself that if he indeed wanted to take videos of her, he could,” court records stated.

Court records also noted that Preston “stated he knew he was wrong for taking video” of the victim.

Police asked that if Preston knew what he did was wrong, “Then why did he again record her two days later?” Preston repeated that “he just wanted to prove to himself that if he really wanted videos of (the victim), then he could have them,” and he went on to say that he had done it “out of pure revenge and he knew it was wrong.”

The following subjects were arraigned on grand jury indictments, pre-trials were set and all entered pleas of not guilty:

• Caleb Maxon, 20, incarcerated at the Miami County Jail, was arraigned on one count of third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Crystal Danes, 38, of West Milton, was arraigned on one count of fifth-degree felony theft. The charge stems from an incident at Troy Walmart on Dec. 8.

• James Givens, 39, of Springfield, was arraigned on one count of fifth-degree felony theft on Nov. 9 in Troy.

• Samuel Mitchell, 35, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI from an incident on Dec. 12.

• Tracy Staten, 51, of Troy, was arraigned on three counts of fourth-degree falsification and illegal use of food stamps and third-degree felony Medicaid eligibility fraud.

• Matthew Mulholland, 34, of DeGraff, was arraigned on one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession from the incident on Oct. 8.

• Isaac Hicks, 42, of Troy, was arraigned on one count of fifth-degree felony obstructing official business from an incident on Dec. 27.

• Ronnie Scholl, 39, of Sidney, was arraigned on one count of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

