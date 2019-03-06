Timed parking zones to return to Troy

TROY — The streets and sidewalks committee approved the recommendation to reinstate four-hour, two-hour and 30-minute timed parking zones as well as free parking in city lots and unrestricted side street parking for downtown Troy on Monday.

The parking fine moratorium expires on March 31. The streets and sidewalks committee met to discuss the downtown parking fine moratorium prior to the council meeting. The recommendation was to implement a mix of four-hour, two-hour and 30-minute parking zones with all city lots designated as free parking and the majority of side streets as free parking zones.

The city spent $5,300 to pay Ben Elbert, a data scientist with CampusParc LP, who presented his findings and highlighted parking “hot spots” from the city’s downtown parking fine moratorium period last month. Elbert said his findings — which he compiled in a 20-page report — “(do) justify some sort of system,” though he stated there would be “no perfect system” and the city would have to determine its final choice by engaging in talks with the community.

The downtown parking discussion began with the Woolpert study in 2017, which cost $57,350.

The committee did not include “space hopping” or the proposed placard program in their proposal.

Nicole Loy, Troy Main Street executive director, said the proposal addresses the parking “hot spots” in the downtown quadrants and around the county courthouse.

“With the new businesses we know that are coming in, such as Haren’s Market (on East Main Street) and Moeller Brew Barn (214 W. Main St.), it’s really smart to be able to prepare for those,” Loy said Monday.

City Hall employees are assigned spots in spaces the city pays for, other than Police Department employees. The only public lot impacted is the Mulberry Street lot, where there are 50 spots for PD employee personal and work vehicles. The city leases spaces from the First Place Christian Center. According to Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, the city paid $17,000 in 2018 for its use of the lot behind City Hall and is currently negotiating its lease.

If approved, the city also plans to remove the Cherry Street lot’s kiosk, which cost $13,000.

According to Troy Police Department, the city collected $35,010 in parking tickets and $17,012 in meters and kiosk income for a total of $52,022 in 2018 until the moratorium commenced on Nov. 15, 2018. The current parking control officer’s salary is $19.20 per hour or $39,936 a year salary. In 2017, the city collected $47,320 in tickets and $23,433.63 in meter and kiosk income for a total of $70,753. There was no parking control officer enforcement until Jan. 23, 2018.

The four-hour zones are as follows: Four spaces in front of City Hall; three spaces in front of Ark & Echo; South Market Street from East Franklin Street to the Public Square on both sides; West Main Street from North Short Street to the Public Square on both sides; North Market Street from Water Street to the Public Square on both sides; and East Main Street from North Mulberry Street to the Public Square on both sides.

With the exception of handicapped spaces, the two-hour zones will be located in the parking spaces along the sidewalks of the Public Square.

The 30-minute spaces are: 16-spaces on the inner quadrants of the Public Square; three spaces in front of City Hall; one space in front of The Caroline; one space at the corner of East Main Street and South Walnut Street; two spaces on the corner of North Walnut Street on the west side; one in front of Grandpa Joe’s candy store; one space in front of the former La Piazza on North Market Street; one space on West Main Street in front of For All Seasons; one space on South Cherry Street on the east side of the street at the corner.

