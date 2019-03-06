State FFA evaluations held

COLUMBUS — The State FFA Evaluations were recently held at the Ohio FFA Center in Columbus. Several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in various competitions. Members became eligible for State Evaluations by placing at District Evaluations in February.

State FFA Degrees — Juniors Michael Bair, Ethin Bendickson, Lucas Gilliland, Savannah Holzen, Kearsten Kirby and seniors Liza Bair, Kaitlyn Hawes submitted applications to receive the State FFA Degree. Their applications were approved, and they will receive their Degrees in May at the State FFA Convention in Columbus.

Star State FFA Degree — Maci Krites applied for the Star State in Agribusiness Award. Maci began her own business of designing 20 different metal productions using horseshoes and metal where she markets them at the Troy Farmers markets and through social media. She was named a Top 4 in the state and will be interviewed at her welding shop. She will be recognized at the State FFA Convention in May.

American FFA Degrees — Graduates Dylan Hahn, Carly Gump, and Alex Isbrandt applied to receive the American FFA Degree. Their applications were reviewed and will now be submitted to the National FFA Organization. If approved by National FFA they will receive their degree at the National FFA Convention in October.

Proficiency Awards — Members applied for a district and state proficiency award. They were recognized for having an outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience program in one of 47 areas. Four members applied placed in the state and will receive an interview. They just received notice of interviews for being Top 4 in the state candidates. They will now prepare a display of their project, be interviewed by an industry panel of judges, and be recognized on stage at the State FFA Convention.

Agricultural Sales Placement — Kylie Blair has job placement at Family Farm and Home in Piqua where she assists customers and operates the cash register. She is diverse in her understanding of the business and uses the inventory system.

Beef Production Placement — Lucas Gilliland has job placement at Stone Springs Shorthorns in Casstown. He works with the production of beef animals, feeds livestock, and assists with other farm production practices.

Dairy Production Placement — Michael Bair works on his family’s organic dairy farm. He assists in milking cows and caring for calves following organically raised farm practices. He attended rotational grazing clinics and mixes feed.

Diversified Livestock Production — Michael Bair has job placement on his family’s dairy and poultry farm. He is responsible for milking cows, feed and caring for livestock, and gathering eggs to be sold. He also raises and markets his own market chickens.

Poultry Production — Michael Bair raises and markets “Michael’s Pasture Raised Poultry” through his on-farm sales and a local virtual market. He earned a National FFA Grant to purchase a freezer to store his product in. He also works for his family’s organic egg sales.

Small Animal Care and Production — Zach Kronenberger operates Zach’s Huskies in which he breeds and markets Huskie puppies. He utilizes a wellness plan to care for the mothers and their offspring. He markets his puppies through his website.