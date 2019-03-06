Piqua man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man, who eluded polices for several days, took a plea deal and entered a plea of guilty to drug trafficking charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Terry L. McReynolds, 36, of Piqua, entered a plea of guilty to fourth-degree aggravated drug trafficking, amended down from a third-degree felony, by bill of information. In the plea agreement, McReynolds will also forfeit a 2000 Buick Century and $40.

McReynolds will be sentenced on May 6 by Judge Jeannine Pratt. McReynolds could face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine and up to a five year driver’s license suspension.

McReynolds still has other pending felony charges from a string of incidents last December.

Co-defendant Cassandra Brumbaugh and McReynolds Jr. were alleged suspects in a number of theft and breaking and entering incidents reported to have occurred in northwest Miami County in December.

McReynolds reportedly fled from Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Dec. 23 and later on Dec. 27. McReynolds and Brumbaugh were discovered on the 4900 block of U.S. Route 36 in Washington Township in a stolen pick-up truck on Dec. 27, at approximately 10:50 p.m., according to previous sheriff’s office reports. The vehicle fled from deputies, and the occupants abandoned the vehicle on the 5500 block of Buckneck Road when it became stuck in a muddy field.

Brumbaugh was taken into custody after that incident. She was incarcerated on active warrants, including for fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass. Her charges are pending.

McReynolds was found later after the Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a male subject staggering around in the area of the 5600 block of Buckneck Road in Newberry Township on Dec. 28.

McReynolds was originally charged with fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony drug possession, first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with a police officer, first-degree misdemeanor OVI, second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. McReynolds is also facing traffic violations.

