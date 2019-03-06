Troy family displaced by fire

TROY — A Wednesday afternoon fire caused little damage thanks to quick work by Troy firefighters.

Troy Fire Department was dispatched to a home at 710 Sherman Ave. around 4:30 p.m. on the report of a mattress on fire in an upstairs bedroom.

Fire units arrived to find smoke coming from an upstairs window and quickly entered the home to extinguish the blaze.

Troy Fire Chief Aaron Simmons said that the resident at the home worked to put the fire out before evacuating the structure and firefighters finished putting the fire out when they arrived.

“The fire was able to be contained mostly to the bedroom,” said Simmons.

The home did sustain some smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family of four until repairs to the home can be made.

Simmons said that no cause or damage estimate had yet been determined.

Firefighters were on the scene of about 90 minutes.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Troy firefighters work at the scene of a house fire on Sherman Avenue in Troy on Wednesday afternoon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_030619mju_fire_tfd_sherman-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Troy firefighters work at the scene of a house fire on Sherman Avenue in Troy on Wednesday afternoon.

TFD contains fire to upstairs bedroom