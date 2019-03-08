Charges dismissed in burglary case

MIAMI COUNTY — Burglary charges were dropped this week against two Piqua men stemming from a disturbance on Jill Court in Piqua in late January that involved a gunshot.

Charges of first-degree felony aggravated burglary were dismissed against Robert C. Foster, 37, of Piqua, and Devon C. Brown, 19, of Piqua, in Miami County Municipal Court and Miami County Common Pleas Court, respectively. These dismissals come two weeks after the resident of the home where the January disturbance took place was accused of misleading police about what happened during the incident.

On Feb. 20, the Piqua Police Department charged Ross T. Ormberg, 37, of Piqua, with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor falsification and one count of second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business in connection with this incident.

Ormberg’s address is the same address where there was a previously reported burglary involving a gunshot on Jan. 27, on the 1000 block of Jill Court. Ormberg reported coming home and seeing Foster and Brown in his house. After a brief altercation, Foster allegedly produced a gun and fired a single shot. Foster and the other suspect fled on foot. No one was hurt during the incident. A gun was reported stolen from this apartment as well.

According to the Piqua Police Department, the investigating officers noted that Ormberg changed his story and gave different details after they had multiple encounters with him about this incident. After a continued investigation, it appeared to be drug-related and not a burglary. When Ormberg was charged, he maintained that he was still a victim in this incident.

A pretrial conference for Ormberg is currently scheduled for March 27 in municipal court.

While the aggravated burglary charge was dismissed against Foster, he was charged with first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic in connection with this incident on Feb. 25. Foster is still being held in the Miami County Jail on that charge as well as charges of fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, and first-degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

A pretrial conference for Foster is scheduled for March 13. Miami County Municipal Court Judge Gary Nasal ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Foster this week.

Other charges dismissed in municipal court

A charge of third-degree felony abduction was dismissed against Jermaine N. Reynolds, 31, of Troy. He was originally charged in connection with an incident on Feb. 22 on the 1300 block of Imperial Court in Troy.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Robert M. Allen, 42, of Troy, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Lora J. Browning, 31, of Troy, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Gregory P. Cox, 45, of Piqua, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Derek J. Dorsten, 37, of Piqua, received received 90 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Aaron M. Foster, 28, of Sidney, received one year of probation, a $150 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Ashley D. Gibson, 32, of Piqua, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Chelsea L. Henry, 28, of Troy, received a $25 fine, one day in jail, and an additional 24 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and a $10 fine for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Christine Hughes, 29, of West Milton, received 90 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jesse A. Kirby, 53, of Troy, received 35 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Michael Thomas Liveston, 24, of Sidney, received one year of probation, a $75 fine, and 60 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, amended down from fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Michael D. Long, 38, of Dayton, received 20 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Kaitlyn N. Lovell, 26, of Piqua, received a $50 fine for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Matthew L. Maier, 34, of Covington, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

• Richard A. Marley, 30, of Celina, received two years of probation, a $100 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Kyle Miller, 26, of West Milton, received a $25 fine and 10 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor biting animal to be confined.

• Kelsey M. Morrison, 27, of Troy, received 20 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Anthony J. Nave, 19, of Troy, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Skie Rudisill, 25, of Troy, received a $150 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor abandon animals.

• Zachary J. Schellhouse, 20, of Casstown, received one year of probation, a $250 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Austin W. Schwartz, 22, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $150 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor complicity. An additional charge of first-degree misdemeanor theft was dismissed.

• Terry J.P. Seifman, 22, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Five additional counts of first-degree misdemeanor unlawful sexual conduct were dismissed.

• Daniel A. Seitz, 21, of Piqua, received 42 days in jail, two years of probation, an additional 138 days of suspended jail time and a $100 fine for first-degree misdemeanor assault and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business. Additional charges of second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest and minor misdemeanor possession of drugs were dismissed.

• Christian N. Sekas, 21, of Piqua, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Ivy A. Welsh, 18, of Sidney, received two years of probation, a $150 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Christian A. Wilkinson, 22, of Houston, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Yvonne A. Wood, 52, of Piqua, received 90 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com