Downtown crash results in heavy damage

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
A two car crash at the intersection of Greene and N. Main St. in Piqua resulted in one person being transported to the hospital to be checked out. The crash occurred around 2:45 p.mm. when a southbound vehicle on Main St. struck a car attempting to turn on to Main from Greene. The intersection was closed to traffic for about 30 minutes.
