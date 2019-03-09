It Happened Years Ago

New Carlisle, Ohio, is not so new. Now, that is not meant to be bad, but just a statement of fact. Founded in 1810, the community celebrates its 209th birthday this year. They are, however, one of the new communities included in the new Miami Valley Today newspaper and Miami Valley Sunday News.

According the late historian Marion “Bud” Clark, many of the early settlers to the Bethel Township (Clark County) and what would become New Carlisle came here on a trail which extended from Cincinnati to Dayton, then to Bellefontaine. The course became a military route near to the time of the War of 1812.

When the town of New Carlisle was platted (1810), it was not called by that name; rather it was known as Monroe, in honor of the president at the time. In fact, an earlier location of the village to the west was called York. Like some other communities in the Miami Valley, the village when through several name changes before it settled on the one we now recognize. William Reyburn who platted the town, and others in the community, had originally come from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and wanted to pay homage to their old home.

Similar to others in the county, New Carlisle is located near to several major transportation routes. Early in its history was, of course, the old trail from Cincinnati, but it was also strategically laid out near a dependable water source, which was vital in the pioneer days. Honey Creek, as it meanders south, bounds New Carlisle on three sides, namely, east, south and west.

Presently, the community sits at the nexus of State Route 571 (east-west) and State Route 235 (north-south). It is less than 10 miles north of Interstate 70 and fewer than 20 minutes east of Interstate 75, which are the two main thoroughfares through the upper Miami Valley, and the eastern half of the nation. It is also approximately 20 minutes from the Dayton International airport.

In recent years, New Carlisle has been experiencing a surge in its growth and, therefore, has annexed several parcels of land for development. According to the city webpage, it has doubled in overall size in the last few years. As they look to the future, the community and its leaders are seeking to make the city an aesthetically pleasing and fun place to live and work.

Located in a very fertile growing area, New Carlisle and Bethel Township have been connected to farming and produce from its inception. The familiar sight of the Miami Valley Feed and Grain silos are a modern testament to the continuing importance of agriculture in the area.

In addition, the pioneers recognized the soil was well-suited for growing fruit trees and, consequently, several nurseries developed around New Carlisle and made the region famous for the variety and healthy stock of fruit trees it provided nationwide. There are still several longtime nurseries in the area doing business.

The city has numerous recreational facilities, including a multi-use trail in town, six baseball diamonds, three basketball courts, and five playgrounds, a skate park and heated outdoor swimming pool, just to name a few attractions. Downtown has a variety of quaint and interesting shops to entertain those who are not interested in recreation. It does not matter if you are looking for antiques, specialized bath and shower soap, crafts and decorations, greeting cards, artwork, or just want to grab a sandwich and a cup pf coffee. It is here in New Carlisle.

With the rich history in the area and all the beautiful countryside, New Carlisle is a great place to play, live, and visit.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/YearsAgo_2col.pdf Provided photo The Gebhart Carpenter shop, ca 1900. It was located northwest of New Carlisle on Silver Lake Road. Many agricultural implements were made here. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_New-Carlisle-Gebhart-Blacksmith-1-.jpg Provided photo The Gebhart Carpenter shop, ca 1900. It was located northwest of New Carlisle on Silver Lake Road. Many agricultural implements were made here.

By Patrick D. Kennedy Archivist

Patrick D. Kennedy is archivist at the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. He may be contacted by calling (937) 335-4082 or sending an email to pkennedy@tmcpl.org

Patrick D. Kennedy is archivist at the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. He may be contacted by calling (937) 335-4082 or sending an email to pkennedy@tmcpl.org