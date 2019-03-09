Area briefs

Y offers day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Spring Break Day Camp program for first through sixth graders (kindergarteners with older siblings attending may be able to attend by first contacting Jaime Hull).

Camp will run at the Piqua and Robinson branches on March 25-29 with participants able to enroll in any of the days they choose. Each day begins at 9 a.m. and finishes at 4 p.m.

Each day has a special activity planned such as playing at Jumpy’s, watching a movie at Cinemark/Danbarry, roller skating at 36 Skate, ice skating at Hobart Arena, or bowling at Troy Bowl, along with the Piqua Youth Center, swimming, and gym games. Fliers with the daily schedule are available at schools and at the YMCA branches.

Register at either Branch or over the phone at 440-9622 for the Robinson branch and 773-9622 for the Piqua branch.

The cost is $20 for YMCA members and $26 for non-members per day.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Grandma’s Kitchen to open

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen will be re-opening on Wednesday, March 20, at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

Dinner will be offered in the activity center from 5-6:15 p.m. or carry-out meals also are offered. Meals are $7 and a child’s meal with smaller portions is $3.

The menu is provided at hoffmanumc.org.