2-county chase ends in arrest on I-75

TROY — A chase that began in Shelby County around before 9 p.m. ended on southbound I-75 nearly 30 minutes later with a suspect in custody on Saturday.

The pursuit began with an attempted traffic stop to serve an arrest warrant by Sidney Police. The chase left Sidney and was picked up by troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who reported to Miami County dispatch that they were attempting to stop a southbound black pickup truck. The chase entered Miami County on Troy-Sidney Road where county agencies were made aware and began to assist trooper’s efforts to apprehend the suspect.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s deputies, early reports that shots had been fired were false but that was not known to officers at the time of the pursuit.

The chase, with speeds reported to be in the 60 mph range made its way to southbound I-75 where deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit. As the chase approached Troy, OSP troopers reported roads were wet but traffic light and speeds in the 70 mile per hour range.

The suspect left I-75 at the St. Rt. 41 interchange and proceeded west on St. Rt. 41. Officers from Troy began to position themselves, along with OSP and deputies to have options of road spikes or a rolling road block.

As the suspect approached Eldean Road, he reversed directions and headed back toward Troy, where he turned north on I-75. The suspect again turned around in the median and went south around the 79 mile marker.

Troopers, deputies, and Troy police began to box in the vehicle and caused the driver to hit road spikes around the 74 mile maker. The chase began to slow as the pickup truck’s two driver’s side tires deflated. Officers blocked all southbound lanes of I-75 as the vehicle stopped around the 73 mile marker.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was ordered out of his vehicle at gunpoint. He surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was searched and no weapon was found.

He was taken into custody by the Sidney Police Department. His vehicle was impounded and is being held for Sidney PD.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Law enforcement officers from several agencies regroup after the arrest of a suspect involved in a chase through Shelby and Miami Counties on Saturday evening. The chase ended on SB I-75 near the 73 mile marker when officers spiked the tires of the fleeing pickup. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_030919mju_chase_osp_mcso_tpd_i75-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Law enforcement officers from several agencies regroup after the arrest of a suspect involved in a chase through Shelby and Miami Counties on Saturday evening. The chase ended on SB I-75 near the 73 mile marker when officers spiked the tires of the fleeing pickup. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_MU2_6067-1.jpg https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_MU2_6088-1.jpg https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_MU2_6097-1.jpg

LEOs spike tires to stop suspect