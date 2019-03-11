Social Security seminar set

TROY — Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, invite the community to join Theresa Busher, Social Security public affairs specialist, for her seminar titled “Social Security 101.” This free educational seminar will take place on Wednesday, April 17 at 4 p.m. at SpringMeade Health Center, 4375 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

Busher will address the effects of America’s family protection program. She will cover planning tools such as the online mySocialSecurity account, essentials of early vs. late retirement, spouse benefits, Medicare Part A/B enrollment, and more.

Busher serves as the public affairs specialist for the Social Security offices of greater Dayton and Springfield. She has worked for the Social Security Administration since 1993, and has experience with all Social Security benefit programs, including retirement, disability and SSI. With her public affairs position, Theresa acts as a Social Security spokesperson, media liaison, and public educator. She resides in the south Dayton area with her husband Ed. They have five children — two in college, and three at home ages 9-14.

This seminar is a free event and is open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. To register, call Jamie Edgell at (937) 667-7500.