Defendants arraigned on theft, drug, child endangerment charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — A Troy man was in a Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday facing numerous charges.

Matthew Welty, 33, of Troy, was arraigned on five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession and possession of marijuana, charges carrying combined penalties of up to 21 years in prison and a potential $48,000 in fines.

The charges carry a combined minimum mandatory sentence of four years, if convicted. The state also will seek forfeiture of Welty’s vehicle, which was allegedly used in the commission of the offenses.

Defense attorney Braeden entered a plea of not guilty on Welty’s behalf. Court officers reported Welty was late for his last pretrial supervision appointment with the Darke County Office of Adult Probation.

“I don’t need to hear the perfectly good excuse,” Judge Jonathan P. Hein told the defendant. “But if it becomes a pattern, I will need to hear it, and it won’t be from you.”

Welty’s next court appearance is a pretrial conference, to be held April 29.

By Anthony Baker abaker@aimmediamidwest.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com.