Troy BOE reviews threat assessment steps

TROY — Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper reviewed the district’s school threat assessment protocol at its regular meeting on Monday.

President Doug Trostle was absent.

Piper reported he met with members of the Tri-County Board of Mental Health, Troy and Piqua police departments and Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson to discuss assessment of student threats, online, in person or otherwise.

“This is something very well thought out and put together based on some resources from across the country. There’s some work from the U.S. Secret Service that went into this, there’s the Colorado threat protocol that also helped form this. Piqua has been using it for some time. The superintendent there said it has been working very well for them for some time,” Piper said. “This tool, whenever we have some kind of threat, whether it’s a comment on social media or something said at school, of course, all of those have to be taken very seriously.”

Piper said the district will use a threat assessment team of a building administrator, a member of the Troy Police Department, school counselor or psychologist, and a member of the Tri-County Board. The team would consider the nature of the threat, use a list of questions and then assess the threat level. The district would then be notified of the assessment and determine how to proceed.

“It’s not something that we had a dire need for; we had no specific incident that called for the creation of this. It’s just best practice and to keep us ahead of curve and help us understand how to respond when they come. We all see the news and things do happen whether it’s on social media or in person or all of the above,” Piper said. “We just wanted to be prepared.”

Piper said he appreciated the help from the Troy P.D. and Tri-County Board of Mental Health with the process. He also provided a level of support protocol to assist the student when they return to school and to follow up at school.

“I think all of these tools are going to help us in a great way as a district to respond and make sure our students are safe,” Piper said.

Vice President Tom Kleptz asked how the assessment would be implemented in district policies. Piper said it would be part of the administrative policy and guidelines and would be part of the zero-tolerance state guidelines.

In other news:

The board approved contracting with American Roofing and Metal Company Inc. to replace the north portion of the Cookson roof at a cost of $292,150. The company is based out of Cincinnati. Treasurer Jeff Price said they met with representatives and researched other clients of the company and received positive feedback. The district received eight bids ranging from American’s low bid up to $430,991.

The board also approved the first reading of several board policies and proposed revisions. Policies included staff conduct, student absences and excuses, missing and absent children, use of electronic communication equipment by students, administration of federal grant funds, bonded employees and officers, student expulsion and suspension, reporting child abuse, public conduct on district property and qualifications and duties of the treasurer.

The policy regarding student suspension allows the student to receive full credit upon completion of any assignments missed during the suspension. Other policy changes include changes to staff training regarding bullying, intimidation and harassment as well as provisions in required school programs of in-service training in child abuse prevention, violence, school safety and violence prevention including human trafficking, substance abuse, positive youth development and youth suicide awareness and prevention. Among the changes, all staff must complete training in youth suicide awareness and prevention every two years.

