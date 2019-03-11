Bethel approves SRO contract

BETHEL TWP. — On Monday, the Bethel board of education approved a three-year, full-time contract with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer.

According to board president Jacob King, the board made the move to a full-time SRO because the safety and security of students and staff is one of the district’s top priorities.

The first contract year’s total cost will be $64,290, increasing to $66,219 in 2020-21 and $68,148 in the 2021-22 school year. Board member Lori Sebastian added that, by signing a three-year contract rather than signing a new one every year, the district did save some money.

Deputy Warren Edmondson has served as a part-time SRO presence in the schools this school year. Prior to this year, the district hadn’t had an SRO for several years.

Superintendent Ginny Potter noted that the contract is with the sheriff’s office and not with a specific deputy, so it is possible that the district might have a different SRO next school year.

In other business, the board approved an $84,000 contract for the restoration of the elementary school building’s front entrance. Scaffolding has been erected around the front of the 100-year-old building, which requires some masonry work.