Visitors Bureau director to retire

MIAMI COUNTY — The director of the county’s visitors bureau, Diana Thompson, announced her retirement and named the next head of the organization.

Thompson announced her retirement from the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau on Tuesday at a meeting of the Miami County Commissioners. She will retire in December.

“While serving in this position for over 28 years, I have always believed that I was part of a great organization led by people who have an immense love for our area and who allowed me to serve in the greatest job in Miami County,” Thompson said.

In her tenure, Thompson said she has seen the development of recreational trails, the renovation of Fort Piqua Plaza, and the growth of popular shopping events in the county. Her favorite experience was preparing for the Gentleman of the Road tour that brought Mumford and Sons to Troy.

“These past years have been extraordinary and my adventures have been never-ending,” she said, highlighting hot air balloon rides, trips on the Miami-Erie Canal on the General Harrison and a ride in a WACO bi-plane.

Leiann Stewart, who currently serves as the bureau’s group sales manager, will take on the role of executive director in October. She joined the bureau in 2013 and took over the running of the organization for several months in 2016 when Thompson was on sick leave.

Stewart currently serves on several Ohio tourism-focused boards, including the Ohio Travel Association, and represents the county on the marketing committee for the Great Miami Riverway.

The commissioners thanked Thompson for her years of service and for helping to highlight tourism in the county’s communities.

“You have really taken this organization and really moved it forward,” Commissioner Jack Evans said. “You certainly will be missed, but we certainly wish you the best of luck in whatever you decide to do from here.”

By Cecilia Fox Miami Valley Today

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

