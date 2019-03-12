Melanie Yingst | Miami Valley Today

The Miami Valley Today held a month-long The Heat’s On Us! contest during the month of February in which readers had to located hidden letters within the paper to spell out the contest’s name. One lucky winner, Michael DeWeese of Troy, got his heat bill paid for the month of February as the winner of the contest. Pictured is AIM Media Regional Vice President Tom Hutson receiving DeWeese’s heat bill to be paid. Contest sponsors included Miami Valley Today, Outlook Financial Center, Piqua/Troy CARSTAR, 571 Grill & Draft House, Meredith Heating & Cooling, R.D. Holder Oil Company and the Miami County Veterans’ Services.