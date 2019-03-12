Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported at approximately 6:10 a.m. on March 6 in the area of West North Street and Caldwell Street.

A traffic accident with an injury was reported at 8:30 a.m. on March 6 on the 200 block of West Greene Street.

FOUND: A business found a baggy of marijuana in the break room at 7 a.m. on March 6 on the 1000 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. It was unknown to whom it belonged. Marijuana placed into property to be destroyed.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A male subject was warned for telephone harassment in connection with a complaint that he would not stop texting a female subject on North College Street at 8:45 a.m. on March 6.

A female subject reported unknown subjects would not stop calling her at approximately 10:20 a.m. on March 6 on North College Street.

A complainant reported receiving telephone calls from an unknown caller and would like them to stop at 1 p.m. on March 6 on the 600 block of Boal Avenue.

A male subject advised a female subject kept messaging him and he wanted the messages to stop at 2:25 p.m. on March 6 on the 1000 block of West North Street. Both the male and female were warned for telecommunications harassment.

A complainant advised she was receiving harassing phone calls at 3:40 p.m. on March 6 on the 300 block of Gordon Street.

WARRANT: A male subject with a warrant produced his brother’s ID who also had a warrant at the Piqua Police Department at 10:45 a.m. on March 7. Both subjects were arrested. Joshua Robinson, 31, of Piqua, was picked up for fifth-degree felony identity fraud and first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident. Mark L. Robinson, 31, of Piqua, was picked up for fifth-degree felony forgery and fifth-degree felony obstructing justice in connection with this incident.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to a muffler shop for a theft complaint at 3:15 p.m. on March 6 on the 1400 block of South Street. A female subject advised a customer did not pay for service. The customer was contacted by police and advised of the misunderstanding on payment. The customer returned to business and paid the bill.

A complainant advised of a theft of utilities at residence at noon on March 7 on the 600 block of South Wayne Street.

CHILD ENDANGERING: Children’s Services requested assistance looking into a matter of suspected child abuse at 11 a.m. on March 7. The location was redacted.

AGENCY ASSIST: Piqua Tactical Response Team (TRT) assisted Sidney TRT with service of a narcotics search warrant at 1:35 p.m. on March 7.

TRESPASSING: Marathon on Water Street requested a male subject be trespassed from the business at 4:15 p.m. on March 7.

An employee of a business contacted police regarding a disturbance between a male and female at 7:30 p.m. on March 7 at Planet Fitness. The male was trespassed from the business.

A female and male were arguing 8:40 p.m. on March 7 on the 200 block of West Grant Street. A male stated he wanted the female trespassed from the property. The female was trespassed.

MENACING: A subject reported a female subject making threats over Facebook at approximately 8:45 p.m. on March 7 on Covington Avenue.