Taste of the Arts to feature Dean Simms and the Funky Gurus

PIQUA — When the 25th annual Taste of the Arts event, sponsored by Mainstreet Piqua, fills the main street of Piqua on Friday, May 10, from 5-9 p.m., the sounds of music will capture the hearts and dancing feet of the throngs of festival-goers.

Dean Simms and the Funky Gurus are the featured headline entertainment, providing music from many genres.

“This group has had a strong following from Piqua over the years,” said leader Dean Simms, “and we are excited to be bringing our music back to the area for the Taste of the Arts event.”

Dean Simms is well-known nationally for his many performances as Satchmo. From Las Vegas to points beyond, these performances as Louie Armstrong have wowed audiences far and wide. Now performing for venues closer to home like Dayton, Springfield, and Columbus, Dean Simms and the Funky Gurus, performing together since 2004, provide entertainment for many corporate events, weddings, casinos, festivals, and fairs, performing a wide range of music from Funk, Pop, Disco, Motown, Country, Classic Rock, New Orleans Swing, Big Band Swing, Smooth Jazz, Hip Hop, Rock-N-Roll, New Orleans Jazz, and Blues. This band comes complete with a hot rhythm section, superb horn section, outstanding lead vocals and great harmonies.

Dean Simms and the Funky Gurus will be featured at two performances at Taste of the Arts on May 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Look for them on stage on the 300 block of North Main Street in downtown Piqua.

Other music sure to please will be the always-popular barbershop quartet Back to School, who will be singing their way up and down Main Street throughout the evening and in and out of the many charming stores in the downtown. Singers include: Jim Riley, lead; Matt Blatchly, tenor; Ron Ventura, bass and Dale McKinney, baritone. For the first time, this group will present a program of music from the stage at 6:45 p.m.

In addition to this great music, Taste of the Arts will feature a variety of foods from local restaurants, demonstrating artists, and outstanding children’s entertainment, and activities. Plan to join in the 25th year celebration of Piqua’s Taste of the Arts event on Friday, May 10, from 5-9 p.m. sponsored by Mainstreet Piqua. For more information check out the website at piquatasteofthearts.com or call Mainstreet Piqua at (937) 773-9355.

Provided photo Dean Simms and the Funky Gurus are the featured headline entertainment, providing music from many genres, during Mainstreet Piqua’s annual Taste of the Arts on May 10. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_Dean-Simms-and-the-Funky-Gurus-CMYK.jpg Provided photo Dean Simms and the Funky Gurus are the featured headline entertainment, providing music from many genres, during Mainstreet Piqua’s annual Taste of the Arts on May 10.