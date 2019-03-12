Piqua man sentenced to year in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was sentenced to serve one year in prison stemming from a reported disturbance in Covington where he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill two women and then engaged in a short pursuit with Piqua police on Jan. 2.

Dustin R. Jones, 33, of Piqua, appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday. According to court records, Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced him to serve 12 months for two separate counts of assault of a police officer and aggravated felony trespassing. He will serve the sentences concurrently. He was granted 69 days of jail time credit.

The incident began with a disturbance that was reported on the 500 block of North Main Street in Covington on Jan. 2 morning. Jones was accused of slamming a victim’s head against a cabinet, striking the top of her head, putting her in a choke hold, and threatening to kill her, according to court records. He also reportedly assaulted another victim before allegedly threatening to “go home to get a gun and come back and kill them both.” Jones knew both victims prior to the incident.

Jones left and and came back to the residence, leaving again prior to arrival of Covington police.

The Covington Police Department asked Piqua officers to be on the look out for Jones on Jan. 2 at approximately 8:30 a.m. An officer located Jones arriving in front of his residence on the 1500 block of Andover Avenue. The officer approached the vehicle, and Jones had a open bottle of liquor in his lap, according to Piqua police reports. The officer reached in the vehicle to get the bottle, and Jones drove off. The vehicle door frame struck the officer, causing a small scrap to the officer’s wrist.

Officers pursued Jones, who left the Candlewood subdivision and proceeded south on McKinley Avenue to Washington Road. Jones eventually pulled over on Washington Road near Farrington. Jones was then taken into custody.

