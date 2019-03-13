Upper Valley Medical Center hosts 5K Run/Walk to Fight Hunger

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host a 5K Run/Walk to Fight Hunger May 4 on the hospital campus at 3130 N. County Rd. 25A north of Troy.

The event will feature a free community wellness fair from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1-mile fun run for children at 8:30 a.m., in addition to the 5K race at 9 a.m.

Early registration through April 6 is $20 and includes an event T-shirt, door prize entry, and post-run snacks and beverages. Late registration, April 7 through May 4, will be $25 and include door prize entry and post-run snacks and beverages.

Awards will be presented to overall winner, top three male/female finishers, top finishers in each age category, oldest participant, largest team, and top finisher pushing a stroller.

Strollers, wagons and wheelchairs are welcome at this family-friendly event; however, no pets are permitted.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit local food pantries and soup kitchens including Bethany Center Food Pantry, Piqua; Needy Basket of Southern Miami County, Tipp City; New Path Outreach, Miami County; and St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen/Hobart Community Kitchen, Troy.

To register, visit Speedy Feet at http://speedy-feet.com/races.php. For sponsorship opportunities or questions, call (937) 701-3945.

