Concord Twp. OK truck purchase

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township Trustees approved to purchase a new service truck on Tuesday.

Dave Hibner, sales manager from Kinstle Sterling Western Star Truck Center of Wapakoneta, presented the quote for a 2019 International truck for a total for $137,437 which includes the state bid plus additional equipment package. Hibner said the truck market has been experiencing high demand since last April. Hibner said his dealership ordered 20 trucks last April, received them in December and has only four left in stock. Hibner told trustees it would be in their best interest to act quickly to replace the 2002 International truck the township owns. The township budgeted $131,000 for the new piece of equipment. The bid includes $7,000 for the trade-in of the 2002 truck.

In other news, Troy Fire Department Chief Matt Simmons presented the township with its annual report on Tuesday. Simmons also commented on recent flooding concerns within the township. He said the fire department, which contracts with the township for services, has a six-man water team and three boats for emergency use. Simmons said last month’s flash flood was a unique event, but the fire department is equipped for such emergencies. Simmons said he’d be glad to offer a presentation of the department’s services to township residents and invited trustees to attend training events at the river or other training events.

“We are well planned for those emergency events,” Simmons said. “I think sometimes the residents in Concord Township don’t fully understand that you partner with Troy for emergency services — it’s a great partnership.”

Trustee Tom Mercer thanked Simmons for responding to a resident’s email and to address their concerns.

“It’s reassuring to us to know of all the equipment you have and plans because we have three or four areas in the township where there is one way in and one way out and then we have these high water events and all of sudden (people think) what happens if there’s a fire or if someone has a health issue — we know you can get to them,” Mercer said.

Chief Simmons said there’s a lot of background planning, like working with county engineers to assess bridge loads, and how to navigate in and around those areas.

Resident Milton Trotter, of Pine Street, reported his concerns of flooding and tile issues in his area. Trustee Mercer said another resident in his area reported similar problems last month. Mercer said he has made contact with the county engineer’s department to address concerns. Road superintendent Neil Rhoades said engineers would be contacted again to assess the area.

Troy fire chief addresses flood concerns