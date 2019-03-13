Area briefs

Scouting for food pick-up Saturday

PIQUA — Scouts are helping to stock Piqua food pantries as part of the national Boy Scouts of America “Scouting for Food” drive.

Scouts distributed door hangers throughout the city on Saturday, March 9 asking for food donations. They will collect bags filled with food this Saturday, March 16 starting at 9 a.m. Place your food donations in a bag and place the door hanger on the bag. Place the bag outside in a place visible from the road.

If your Scouting for Food bag does not get picked up or if you did not receive a door hanger and wish to donate, please take your food to any of the following Piqua locations: Post office, Ulbrich’s IGA, Unity National Bank (downtown or Sunset Avenue), YMCA or Piqua Public Library.

If you have any questions about the food drive or if you would like more information about joining Scouts, contact Al Fledderman at 773-5330.

Art gallery exhibit open

TROY — Brukner Nature Center invites the public to enjoy their Nature Art Gallery and to see the world through the lenses of their annual photo contest participants. Selected entries are displayed in the Heidelberg Auditorium.

These framed works of art will be available for purchase with 25 percent of the proceeds supporting Brukner Nature Center’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through education, preservation, and rehabilitation.

Admission is $2.50/person or free for BNC members.

The Brukner Nature Center is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Troy. For more information, contact that Brukner Nature Center at (937) 698-6493.

Make a loop yarn lap robe

PIQUA — The Piqua YWCA Knitting for Cancer Witty Knitters will help class participants make a loop yarn lap robe from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Class members are asked to bring at least three skeins of loop yarn to complete the lap robe which will be approximately 36-inch-by-30-inch.

“All you need to make this lap robe is the loop yarn and your fingers,” said Suzie Hawkes, coordinator for the Knitting for Cancer Witty Knitters. “This will be a really fun class with an amazing finished product,” added Hawkes.

For more information on class fees or to register for the class, stop at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

YWCA offers sleep workshop

PIQUA — Join Travis Grasley, director of Cardiopulmonary & Sleep Services UVMC/Premier Health for an informational sleep workshop from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Membership is not required and there is no fee for this workshop.

“In celebration of National Sleep Awareness month, we wanted to offer this informative program,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “Travis will help attendees learn more about sleep’s impact on overall health and wellness along with an overview of obstructive sleep apnea. He, along with Elain Walker, manager of the UVMC Sleep Center, will talk about the causes/effects of sleep apnea along with why it’s vitally important to treat. We look forward to having Travis and Elain share their expertise for this program.”

For more information or to register for the workshop, stop at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Arbor Day celebration set

TROY — As part of Troy’s Tree City U.S.A. certification, the Troy Beautification Committee will welcome third grade representatives from Troy elementary schools on April 26 to join in the planting of a Buckeye tree at Menke Park honoring the late Dr. Tom Redick. The event begins at 10 a.m. and the Troy Kiwanis Club will provide each of the elementary schools with a book about trees for the school library.