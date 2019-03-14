Grand jury indicts Wilkins

SIDNEY — The 22-year-old Sidney man with an extensive criminal record who led police on a high speed chase Saturday, March 9, has been indicted for that incident. Four days later, he was sentenced to more than two years in prison in an unrelated case.

Tevyn Wilkins has been charged with failure to comply with order or signal of an officer by the Shelby County grand jury Thursday. The offense is a third-degree felony. The indictment claims Wilkins drove at a high rate of speed without headlights and failed to stop at marked intersections causing potential danger to others.

He will be arraigned in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on March 21.

According to online court records, Wilkins allegedly fled police during an attempted warrant delivery in Sidney. The 30-minute chase led authorities into Miami County and ending in Shelby County before 9 p.m.

According to published reports, the pursuit began when Wilkins supposedly fled when Sidney Police Officer Jim Jennings attempted to serve an arrest warrant. The chase began at North Street and Miami Avenue and left Sidney on County Road 25A. The pursuit was picked up by troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who reported to Miami County dispatch that they were attempting to stop a southbound black pickup truck. The chase entered Miami County on Troy-Sidney Road where county agencies began to assist.

The chase, with speeds in the 60 to 80 mph range, made its way to southbound I-75.

Wilkins left I-75 at the state Route 41 interchange and proceeded west. As Wilkins approached Eldean Road, he reversed directions and headed back toward Troy, where he turned north on I-75. Wilkins again turned around in the median and went south around the 79-mile marker.

Wilkins drove over road spikes around the 74-mile marker. The chase began to slow as the pickup truck’s driver’s side tires deflated. Officers blocked all southbound lanes of I-75 as the vehicle stopped around the 73 mile marker.

Wilkins was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is also involved in several other cases locally.

On Tuesday, March 12, Wilkins was sentenced to 28 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on two charges.

He received a 17-month sentence on a charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony, and 11 months for possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. They will be served consecutively, or one term followed by the second.

The charges stem from a November 2018 incident of Wilkins hiding a syringe used for heroin use in the back seat of a Sidney Police cruiser.

Wilkins also has two open cases in Sidney Municipal Court.

On Dec. 12, he was charged with criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, when he entered the Walmart store at 2400 Michigan St., after he was banned from the store. On Jan. 14, he was allegedly found to have concealed a pack of cigarettes at VP Racing Fuels convenience store at 211 Michigan St., leading to a theft charge, a first-degree misdemeanor. This case also includes two contempt of court charges due to his failure to appear in court.

Wilkins has an extensive court record having been convicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies, on July 1, 2013, at the age of 16. Tried as an adult, Wilkins was sentenced to four years with the ODRC being released Jan. 27, 2017.

Wilkins https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_WilkinsTevyn.jpg Wilkins