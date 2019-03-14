Area briefs

YWCA March Connections

PIQUA — The YWCA Connections group will feature, Janet Jackson’s program, “Office Tools and A-ha! Uses”, on Tuesday, March 19, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua, located at 418 N. Wayne Street.

Jackson, founder of Organization Solutions, LLC, will help attendees use a variety of tools in a work or home office with simple, creative tips and ideas.

“In this workshop, we’ll think outside the box and explore A-ha! Uses of a few very common office tools,” said Jackson. “Expect to leave with at least one tip that can help you save time and effort immediately!” she added.

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, March 14, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 773-6626.

YW Wild Walking Women

PIQUA — Get motivated to walk and get healthier with the YW Wild Walking Women beginning Tuesday, March 19. The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a four-week period from 9-10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Miami Valley Centre Mall and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

“We have a fun time, have an opportunity to meet new friends and a time to develop our health and well-being,” said Beck. “Motivation and laughter keep us going as we get healthier together,” she added.

For more information on class fees or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne Street or call 773-6626. Pre-registration is requested.

Bradford library to hold children’s cooking class

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library, located at 138 E. Main St. in Bradford, will be holding the Good Grub Club on March 23 from 10:30-noon.

This free cooking class is open for students 9-13 years old who attend Bradford schools. There is a limit of two students per family please.

Registration is required March 18. There is a limit of 12 participants.

Their first class will focus on breakfast. They will offer other classes throughout the year.

For questions, please call us at 448-2612 or visit their Facebook page.

Wreath class to be held

BRADFORD — Kathy Weigandt will return on April 4 at 6:30 p.m. with an Easter Wreath Class to teach attendees how to easily assemble wreaths. The class fee of $20 is due at time of sign up. Checks payable to Kathy Weigandt. Registration cut off is March 25. No class size limit.

For questions, please call us at 448-2612 or visit their Facebook page.