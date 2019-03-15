Two arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine

PLEASANT HILL — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives executed a narcotics search warrant on Friday at 107. S. Main St. in Pleasant Hill, resulting two arrests.

The search warrant was the culmination of a months-long narcotics investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine.

Items seized during the search warrant included methamphetamine, syringes, scales, plastic bags used to traffic the drugs, and other drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The two residents of the home, Paul J. Didier, 41, and Amanda L. Wilson, 38, were taken into custody without incident and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. Both were charged with trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.

Additional charges are likely forthcoming after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

Didier https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_Didier-Paul-J_-CMYK.jpg Didier Wilson https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_Wilson-Amanda-L_CMYK.jpg Wilson