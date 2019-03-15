Council holds reading on budget

BRADFORD — Bradford Council held the first reading of their 2019 budget during their meeting on Thursday evening.

The council held a reading on an ordinance approving annual appropriations for the village. The village currently has a working budget of approximately $4,338,481.

That budget includes the Harrison Avenue reconstruction project, which is scheduled to begin on April 1 and be finished by Aug. 1.

In addition to reconstructing Harrison Avenue and replacing the water and sanitary sewer lines on Harrison, the reconstruction project will include replacing sanitary sewer lines on side streets as part of the project, such as on Vine, Church, James, Smithfield, and Elm streets.

The project will be funded with $50,000 from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation; $280,000 from another CDBG grant; $405,000 from a Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant; $405,000 from an OPWC loan; and approximately $630,000 of local funds.

The council has also discussed including additional improvements to other sanitary sewer lines as part of this project to address the infiltration and inflow issues that the village is experiencing with the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Village administrator Rick Looker also suggested to the council that, this year, they figure out a plan or possibly create a replacement schedule for the utility meters in the village.

The council also approved the village’s employee health insurance for this year.

“We’re looking at 6 percent annual increase, largely because we’re now a part of the Southwest Ohio Consortium,” council member Bob Daugherty said.

Their insurance cost increased from approximately $56,384 to $59,774, he said. They also do a $3,000 quarterly deposit into the health savings account. The employee deductions will be $2,700 for individuals and $5,500 for families on their plan. Out-of-pocket costs will also be increasing for employees on their plan.

Looker and village treasurer Brenda Selanders also advised the council that they will be pursuing disposing of old records that no longer need to be retained.

At the end of their meeting, Mayor Don Stump reminded council that garage sale days will be June 6-8.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com