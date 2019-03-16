Council to consider parking lot agreement

Staff report

TROY — Troy City Council on Monday will consider R-12-2019, a recommendation by the Law & Ordinance Committee to continue an agreement with First United Methodist Church for the continued use of part of the First Place parking lot. This is considered an emergency first reading.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 18 at City Hall.

Since 2004, the city has had an agreement with the church for the use of 38 spaces, six for which the city assigns to the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce. This provides employees off-street parking, leaving the on-street parking spaces available.

The current agreement expired at the end of 2018. The church has proposed a new use agreement for a five-year term with the city paying $17,945 for 2019 and $19,740 per year for 2020-2023. For 2018, the annual cost was $15,605. The proposed agreement would be a 15 percent increase for 2019 and a 10 percent increase for 2020 and no further adjustments through 2o23.

It is proposed that council authorize the Director of Public Service and Safety to enter into a five-year Right to Use Agreement.

Ordinances on the agenda

O-7-2019 Halifax Estates Subdivision Section 5, final plat approval and right-of-way dedication — First reading

O-8-2019 Heritage of the Troy Country Club Subdivision, final plat approval and right-of-way dedication — First reading

O-9-2019 The Reserve at Washington Subdivision, Section 1, final plat approval and right-of-way dedication — First reading

O-10-2019 Final Record Plan, Villas of Halifax Planned Development — First reading

O-11-2019 Amend Ordinance Sections regarding parking (timed parking and no Saturday enforcement) — First reading.