Pet of the Week

Meet Lacey

Lacey was found running loose with her buddy Nala, who also is now at the Miami County Animal Shelter. They found shelter in a kind person’s yard. Lacey and her buddy are quite skinny and obviously needed some TLC. Lacey is very scared and isn’t sure what is going on. It might take her some time to get adjusted to life with people, but she isn’t giving up. She isn’t sure what a leash is yet, but is trying to learn. Come in and see Lacey today; maybe she would be the perfect girl for your home. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.