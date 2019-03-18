Weather spotting class upcoming

PIQUA — Sponsored jointly by the Emergency Management Agencies of Miami and Shelby counties, a National Weather Service weather spotter training class will be offered Monday, April 1.

The free class, which lasts about two hours, will begin at 6:30 p.m. (registration starts at 6 p.m.), in the Hartzell Lecture Hall at the Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua. Park behind the building and use the rear entrance.

You don’t have to be an official weather spotter to attend the class, and there will not be certificates awarded. However, there will be information about how to register to become an official weather spotter, .

For more information about being a weather spotter or attending the class, visit weather/gov/iln/spottertraining schedule, or contact Art Blackmore at (937) 332-8561 or Cheri Drinkwine at (937) 492-5635.