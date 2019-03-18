Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by the Clark County Combined Health District. The Clark County Combined Health District can be reached at (937) 390-5600 or email to health@ccchd.com or on the web at www.ccchd.com.

March 12

Subway, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Observed there was no air gap on the drain line for the fountain soda machine in the dining area. Please ensure that there is a physical break in the drain line and the floor drain.

Dollar General, 817 N. Market St., Troy — Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed substantial gap between the two metal exit doors in the back storage area. Light can be seen. Also, small gap under exit door just outside of entrance in to back storage area. Please seal all outer openings to protect against pest entry.

March 13

DJ’s Chill ‘n Grill, 6044 U.S. Rt. 40, Tipp City — Critical: In the low boy pizza prep cooler, multiple small containers of dressings were observed without date markings; corrected during inspection.

Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — No written procedures for time as a public health control. Facility is using time as a public health control on TCS food items in the hot holding case behind the prepared foods counter that are unable to hold at 135F or above. Wedge fries and chicken chunks were observed holding at 121F and 130F. Times were documented on all hot held food items, there was no written procedure in place in facility

Person in charge (PIC) stated that the facility hot holds rotisserie chickens for four hours maximum and then temps the chicken to ensure that it is holding at 140F or above. At that point they then take the chicken and place it in a plastic take home container with the lid on, and place these chickens on a speed rack in the walk-in in freezer for 4 hours and then place them in the cold holding deli cases for sale. PIC stated that there is no monitoring of temperatures once the chickens go into the freezer. Facility will need to document their cooling procedure and keep temperature logs of the cooling process with times and temperatures to ensure that TCS foods are cooled from 135F to 70F in two hours and from 70F to 41F or below in the next four hours.

Observed missing ingredient cards for donuts in the customer self service case. Apple fritters, chocolate twists, jalapeno cheddar donuts without corresponding ingredient card.

Outer opening not protected. Observed gap underneath the grocery receiving fire exits. No light should be seen underneath or around perimeter of doors

Observed ceiling in disarray and water damaged ceiling tiles above the prep table in the deli area. After speaking with an employee in the deli, they stated that the roof has been leaking for a while. Just last week there was a substantial leak and they had to hand a tarp from the ceiling to funnel the water away from the prep table. This is not acceptable. If, at any time, there is a leak in the ceiling above any food storage, prep , or cooking areas where food or food contact surfaces can be contaminated, that area must be shut down immediately. The roof needs to be repaired and all leaks stopped. Also, the wall needs to be repaired by the hand sink outside of the deli cooler. A large hole exists. Repair. Also, the corner of the wall by the fryers in the deli area needs to be repaired

Observed the cove molding in the bakery spray off area needs to be resealed. The cove molding is not sealed to the wall and floor in places and water damage could occur

Observed food items and residual dirt/debris build up in the following areas: -On the floor under the shelving in the bakery freezer -On the floor under the shelving in the deli cooler

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department.

Feb. 25

Ulbrich’s IGA, 407 S. Wayne St., Piqua — At least one person in the facility must have Level II food safety certificate. The slicer and chicken breader not being washed often enough. Must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours of use. Package of breaded city chicken and pepper cheese for sale without labels. Provide ingredients for items. The following items need to be cleaned: bakery equipment, bakery utensils, doughnut racks, ingredient bins, deli potato cutter, deli microwave, meat department tables, meat department trays, deli prep unit, meat walk in, chicken walk in. The floors, walls and ceilings in the bakery need cleaning. Ceiling damaged in various places in store. Repair. Damaged wall in bakery, Repair.

Feb. 26

Sunset Meats, 1125 Covington Ave., Piqua — Duck eggs for sale that are not properly labeled.

The Hideout, 1106 Fisk St., Piqua — Container of horseradish from unapproved source in bar. All food must be come from approved source. Bags of lettuce opened without date. Must date TCS foods with the date opened. Discard after seven days. Food containers need to be cleaned. Observed signs of mice in the kitchen. Take steps to eliminate mice. The following items need to be cleaned: hood, drawers, walk-in cooler. Accumulation of trash/cardboard in kitchen. Keep these items removed. Removed unused equipment from facilities and grounds.

Feb. 27

AFC Sushie at Kroger, 1510 Covington Ave., Piqua. Provide thermometer for three-door refrigerator. Be sure to cool food rapidly. Food must cool from 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours then from 70 degrees to 41 degrees in four hours.

Stillwater Valley Catering, 100 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees wash hands before handling foods.

March 6

CVS Pharmacy, 115 N. College St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

March 7

Dollar General, 9030 Looney Road, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Roses, 1544 Covington Ave., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.