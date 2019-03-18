Mayor gives final ‘State of the City’ address

TROY — Mayor Michael Beamish gave his final mayoral address during the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the City on Monday.

Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joe Graves introduced Beamish for his final city address.

“I’ve been blessed to call him mayor, but I’ve also been blessed to call him a friend,” Graves said.

Beamish highlighted the city’s accomplishments and expressed his appreciation for the city of Troy’s staff.

“We have developed, what I’ve always wanted to see, a team. A team is what takes your expertise and broaden the vision and helps moves us forward,” Beamish said.

Beamish recognized the diverse crowd who attended the State of City address and their supportive role in the community and Miami County.

“You are the reason this community is great. It takes good people like you to gather here today doing … good things that make this a great community … and I say thank you,” Beamish said.

Beamish also took time to recognize President Marty Baker’s final year as a council representative and her public service during the address.

“It’s been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of this city over the past 19 years and three months,” Baker said. “To me it’s been the people, the people stand out. Like the relationships with our sister city and the opportunity to visit the people of Takahashi City. It’s been the many opportunities to visit the manufacturing facilities here in Troy and the opportunity to meet their employees.”

Baker continued to highlight the downtown business owners, medical personnel and she noted the cooperation of the county commissioners and township trustees with the city of Troy and “all the things that make this community great.”

Baker noted the cooperation of the Troy Area Chamber, city employees, schools, non-profits and the hundreds of volunteers and businesses who work together “to make Troy a great place to live.”

Beamish highlighted the city’s economic development achievements, including the city’s manufacturing sector including Clopay Building products, F&P America, Collins Aerospace (former UTC Aerospace), ConAgra Foods, American Honda and ITW Hobart Brothers Company. Beamish said there are jobs available in Troy and area schools, Upper Valley Career Center, and Hobart Welding School are ready to train those looking for skilled trades and other professional opportunities.

Beamish noted the recreational amenities the city has to offer, including its Bronze-medal designation for its bike-friendly community and the opportunities to enjoy music, food at all the festivals, play on the city’s Miami Shores Golf Course or its city parks, cultural events at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Hobart Arena and its events and skating rink, and water activities at Treasure Island Park.

Beamish closed with a photo of the downtown Public Square and its picturesque fountain and what he’s dubbed “Troy’s living room.”

Beamish said he was proud to be in a room full of Troy and local advocates that make the community special.

“People look at our community and I hope you will look at this community as a place that is progressive, it’s done good things and I’m proud to say it does take good people doing good things to make a great community,” he said.

