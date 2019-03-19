Museum in final year of campaign

TROY — The Overfield Tavern Museum Board of Trustees have announced they have received a donation of $25,000 from Mr. and Mrs. Alexandre (Martha) Bravo in December 2018 as the third installment of a four-year Matching Fund Campaign. They are again offering to match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000 through the end of 2019, the final year of their $100,000 Matching Fund Campaign.

The tax-deductible charitable foundation was established in 2016 by the Bravos in memory of Lucia Hobart Bravo and her foresight to transform the Overfield Tavern from a privately-owned building that housed a nursery school into Troy’s landmark museum that celebrates Ohio’s frontier heritage. The campaign was inspired by the success of the Hobart Arena matching fund drive initiated by Robert and Lucia Bravo in 2000. The Overfield Tavern Museum Foundation supports the preservation, maintenance, operation and development of the museum and its educational programs.

History enthusiasts and others interested in promoting Troy and its history by sustaining Troy’s oldest building and its educational mission can double the impact of their donation thanks to this matching gift program.

Those who are interested in maximizing their local charitable dollars can make their checks payable to the Overfield Tavern Museum Foundation and mail them to J. Hall & Associates, CPA, 327 S. Market St., Troy, OH 45373.

Individuals and businesses can also support the Overfield Tavern Museum directly through the AmazonSmile program by shopping online through smile.amazon.com and selecting the Overfield Tavern Museum Foundation as the recipient. Amazon will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the foundation.

Benjamin Overfield opened his tavern and inn in 1808 in the frontier town of Troy. The tavern’s location on the banks of the Great Miami River offered an ideal spot to become the center of the town’s social and civic life. It was the place to meet area residents and travelers, to find comfortable lodging, as well as good food and drink. Until 1811, the county court met in an upstairs room of the tavern.

As a historical landmark, the museum has been meticulously restored to reflect life in Troy during the first quarter of the 19th century. The vast collection includes objects that travelers typically would have brought with them to the area and those that settlers would have crafted with local materials. Items include 19th century textiles (clothing, coverlets and quilts), pewter, paintings, furniture, porcelain, glass, and a rare collection of late 18th century medical books. Each room of the tavern has been decorated to reflect its original use.