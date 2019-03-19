Police Memorial Day set for May 8

TROY — In the United States there are more than 900,000 law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day for the protection and safety of others. To date, there have been 23 line of duty deaths compared to 32 at this time in 2018. Twelve of these line of duty deaths have been as a result of gunfire, eight traffic related and three a result of other causes. When a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty, this is not only a loss for the family, the agency and the local community but the entire nation.

The Miami County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 58 is inviting the community to attend the annual Police Memorial Day service at noon May 8 on the plaza at the Miami County Courthouse as the lodge’s Honor Guard opens the ceremony with the Presentation of the Flags.

The Miami County Police Memorial was dedicated in 1999 to Miami County law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. The Fraternal Order of Police is the voice of those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving local communities. The FOP is committed to improving the working conditions of law enforcement officers and the safety of those we serve through education, legislation, information, and community involvement.

Those Miami County officers who gave their lives to protect and serve the communities in which we live, and are memorialzed include:

• Marshall Harvey Hake — Covington Police Department — Jan. 12, 1917

• Patrolman George Eickmeyer — Tipp City Police Department — Sept. 17, 1945

• Lt. Noah Studebaker — Piqua Police Department — Oct. 17, 1957

• Patrolman Jan Mulder II — Piqua Police Department — Aug. 11, 1970

• Sergeant William R. Morris — Miami County Sheriff’s Office — Nov. 22, 1972

• Detective Robert Taylor — Piqua Police Department — Nov. 3, 1982

• Sergeant Robert L. Elliott — Miami County Sheriff’s Office — Feb. 25, 1987