Timed parking returns to Troy

TROY — Troy City Council unanimously approved adopting a new timed parking ordinance which will lift the moratorium on parking fines on March 24.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the city has already installed the signage for the time-limited parking spaces and it will be “unveiled” on March 24 to reinstate time-limited parking.

Parking will be enforced Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the exception of legal holidays. The ordinance eliminates Saturday enforcement. The majority of parking violations fines are $20 within the first 48 hours and then increase to $50 after the grace period. The fines do not include handicapped parking violations.

The ordinance also includes a provision stating that each hour of illegal parking in a two-hour parking space shall be deemed a separate offense. For example, if a car is parked in a two-hour space for eight hours, they could be fined four times.

The streets and sidewalks committee approved the recommendation to reinstate four-hour, two-hour and 30-minute timed parking zones as well as free parking in city lots and unrestricted side street parking for downtown Troy on Monday.

After a consultant was paid $5,300 for their input, city council’s streets and sidewalk committee came up with a plan with a mix of four-hour, two-hour and 30-minute parking zones, with all city parking lots designated as free parking and the majority of side streets as free parking zones.

The city spent $5,300 to pay Ben Elbert, a data scientist with CampusParc LP, who presented his findings and highlighted parking “hot spots” from the city’s downtown parking fine moratorium period last month. Elbert said his findings — compiled in a 20-page report — “(do) justify some sort of system,” though he stated there would be “no perfect system” and the city would have to determine its final choice by engaging in talks with the community.

The downtown parking discussion began in 2017 with the Woolpert study, which cost $57,350.

The committee did not include “space hopping” or the proposed placard program in their proposal.

The city will remove the Cherry Street lot’s kiosk, which cost $13,000, and will likely be sold as surplus.

According to Troy Police Department, the city collected $35,010 in parking tickets and $17,012 in meters and kiosk income for a total of $52,022 in 2018 until the moratorium commenced on Nov. 15, 2018. The current parking control officer’s salary is $19.20 per hour or $39,936 a year. In 2017, the city collected $47,320 in tickets and $23,433.63 in meter and kiosk income for a total of $70,753. There was no parking control officer enforcement until Jan. 23, 2018.

The four-hour zones are as follows: Four spaces in front of City Hall; three spaces in front of Ark & Echo; South Market Street from East Franklin Street to the Public Square on both sides; West Main Street from North Short Street to the Public Square on both sides; North Market Street from Water Street to the Public Square on both sides; and East Main Street from North Mulberry Street to the Public Square on both sides.

With the exception of handicapped spaces, the two-hour zones will be located in the parking spaces along the sidewalks of the Public Square.

The 30-minute spaces are: 16 spaces on the inner quadrants of the Public Square; three spaces in front of City Hall; one space in front of The Caroline; one space at the corner of East Main Street and South Walnut Street; two spaces on the corner of North Walnut Street on the west side; one in front of Grandpa Joe’s candy store; one space in front of the former La Piazza on North Market Street; one space on West Main Street in front of For All Seasons; one space on South Cherry Street on the east side of the street at the corner.

For a complete map of the proposed parking plan, see www.tdn-net.com.

Fine moratorium ends March 24