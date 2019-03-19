Area briefs

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is hoping to win a visit from author Jan Brett through the Ninth annual Like Jan Brett program, which offers a free visit to a school or library.

To win, the library that has the most supporters who enter the contest will win the visit. To help, visit https://buff.ly/2WJoXSQ and enter the information, including Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, OH 45356.

The contest ends April 8.

Cemetery clean-up set

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Residents and families are advised that the 2019 annual spring clean up for Maple Hill Cemetery and all other Monroe Township cemeteries will take place the week of April 1 by our cemetery staff.

All decorations that are to be saved must be removed by April 1. Spring items may be put back on gravesites April 8. Be advised that All artificial arrangements must be in a non glass vase, hanging device, or a monument saddle. Please permanently mark the deceased name and contact person on the bottom of a saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. The cemetery prohibits the placement of landscape rocks around monuments, glass containers, wire, toys and figurines. These are maintenance and safety issues and interfere with mowing and or trimming. These items will be removed.

Easter/spring bazaar offered

GREENVILLE — Fort Black Order of the Eastern Star will host an Easter/Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 13 at the Greenville Masonic Temple, 200 Memorial Drive, Greenville.

Fort Black OES, a non-profit organization, will have 24 vendors with lots of crafts at the bazaar. There also will be concessions available.

There will be no charge for admittance.

Food vendors sought

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering is seeking food vendors for the 2019 Gathering.

Any area non-profit is welcome to apply. The Gathering will be held Labor Day weekend, Saturday-Monday. The final date for applications is June 1.

For more information, or to apply for a space, contact Annette Miller at (937) 214-1599, or gamiller412@yahoo.com.