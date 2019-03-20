Puttin’ for a Purpose to raise funds

PIQUA The Piqua Salvation Army will host its annual Puttin’ for a Purpose fundraiser March 30 through April 7 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

Puttin’ for a Purpose will feature a putt-putt golf course open to the community for a nominal donation. The golf course will consist of 18 holes, each uniquely designed and built by local businesses and organizations. All ages of putt-putt players are welcome.

Hours will be March 30 from 1-6 p.m., March 31 from 1-5 p.m., April 1-5 from 4-8 p.m., April 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 7 from 1-5 p.m.

A Puttin’ for a Purpose Community Challenge Tournament for area businesses will take place April 4 with a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. Tournament entry fee is $75 for a two-person team. Following the tournament, participating teams are invited to join in the 19th hole for refreshments and awards.

All proceeds from Puttin’ for a Purpose will support the Piqua Salvation Army’s ongoing programs to help those in need in the community including the summer feeding program for children, personal needs pantry and disaster services.

To learn more about Puttin’ for a Purpose or to register for the Community Challenge Tournament, call (937) 773-7563, or visit the office at 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua.