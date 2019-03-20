Troy woman injured

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy woman was injured in a single vehicle accident around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Lauren Gau, 25, of Troy, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for a severe leg fracture.

Gau was traveling southbound on County Road 25-A when her 1993 Honda Civic left the roadway, struck a parked car, owned by Wheeler’s Driving School, at Webster’s Auto Repair, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Gau was conscience at the scene.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected, according to Sgt. Chris Bobb. Gau will be cited for failure to control and an expired license.