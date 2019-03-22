Public invited to ‘pawsome’ pet meet and greet

PIQUA — Come meet your next furry family member at the pet meet and greet presented by the Miami County Animal Shelter and hosted by 311 Drafthouse in downtown Piqua.

On April 6 from 4-5:30 p.m., 311 Drafthouse’s back patio will be filled with adorable and adoptable cats and dogs during a free event open to the public. Representatives from the shelter can help you get the adoption process started and will also have information about their low cost spay/neuter clinic for cats as well as their volunteer program and how to get involved.

The Miami County Animal Shelter is also pleased to announce their partnership with the Upper Valley Career Center to spay and neuter animals before they are adopted. Thanks to that new partnership, five dogs and four cats have been spayed or neutered, and of those animals, two dogs and all four cats have been adopted. The shelter continuously looks for resources to help place shelter animals into their forever homes through adoption.

While visiting the animals, you might also consider bidding on the silent auction benefiting the Miami County Animal Shelter. Prizes include a gift basket from Wandering Dog including freshly roasted coffee and mug; a gift basket including two bottles of Buckeye Vodka, T-shirts, two martini glasses, two mule mugs, olives, a flask and silver shot glass; and a grand prize of one round of golf (with cart) and dinner for four at the Piqua Country Club. Winners will be drawn at 8 p.m. on April 6 and need not be present to win.

Later that same evening, the “Beer Thinkers,” also known as Cheryl and Jim Burkhardt and Kazy and Joe Hinds, will be hosting a beer tasting fundraiser. In their fifth year, their beer and food tasting paired with music event has had a different theme each year to coordinate with their chosen charity. In years past, their themes included fun titles such as “Beer, Beatles & Chocolate,” “Sinners and Saints,” and “Motown Magic” to name a few. This year’s theme is “Yappy Hour with Mews and Brews,” and all proceeds benefit the Miami County Animal Shelter.

Each year is typically a sold-out event, and this year marks another as 60 tickets sold for $30 each in less than 24 hours. One of the beers featured in this year’s tasting will be the Last Chance IPA from Weyerbacher Brewing Company. Weyerbacher’s logo sports an animal paw print designed with hops and they donate a portion of their proceeds from the Last Chance beer to local animal rescue organizations that offer adoptable pets their last chance at a forever home.