Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

March 12

OVI: Marquis Payton, 24, of Huber Heights, was cited for OVI and marked lanes from an incident March 10 in the area of West Main and Ridge Avenue.

TRAFFICKING: Patrick Jackson Jr., 23, of Dayton, was charged with second-degree felony trafficking drugs, third-degree weapons under disability, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and fifth-degree trafficking drugs from an incident on March 8.

DRUG DROP OFF BOX: Officers removed 37 pounds of medication from the department’s drug drop off box located in the lobby.

March 14

THEFT: A theft of a handicapped placard was reported in the 1300 block of Yorktown Drive.

DISORDERLY: Jeremiah Hocking, 18, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY: Stephanie Benton, 19, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Charlenea O’Neal, 36, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony complicity and fourth-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault from a March 4 incident.

THEFT: Tools and a GPS device was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2400 block of New Castle Drive.

ASSAULT: A report of assault was reported in the 500 block of Lake Street.

March 15

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Edgewater Drive.

JUVENILE ISSUE: Officers responded to a report of a student who had threatened another student by text message. The officers spoke to the student and said he wasn’t serious or would act on the threat and said it was stupid to have sent a text. The reporting party sent the officers a copy of the text message. Case closed.

SCHOOL BUS: Gerald Bornhorst, 68, of Troy, was cited for failure to stop for a stopped school bus in the area of Ridge and Westgate.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A Troy Junior High School student had an inappropriate picture on their phone and showed other students at lunch.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A 17 year-old female juvenile was charged with assault at the Troy Rec.

March 16

VEHICLE STOLEN: A report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Imperial Court was filed.

OVERDOSE: An apparent overdose was reported at the Shell gas station on Dorset.

DISORDERLY: Brandon Strugill, 28, of Sidney, and Tyler Rose, 25, of Piqua, were both cited for disorderly conduct for fighting in the area of East Canal Street.

BURGLARY: Steven Butt, 36, of Troy, was arrested for third-degree felony burglary, criminal damaging and drug paraphernalia on Race Drive.

March 17

THEFT: Mindy Wilson, 52, of Troy, was cited for theft and possession of criminal tools at Kohl’s.

TRESPASS: Levi Vandergrift, 26, of Troy, was cited for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct on North Market Street.

POSSESSION: Quentin Achor, 24, of Troy, was cited for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

OVI: Jason Dunne, 32, of Troy, was cited for OVI, driving on the left side of the roadway and wrong way on a one way street in the area of South Mulberry and East Main Street.

THEFT: Four juveniles were charged with theft from the Eastside Mini Mart.

March 18

OVI: Brian Evans, 43, of Troy, was cited for OVI with a blood alcohol level of 0.144, and full-time attention in the area of North Market and Troy Street.

March 19

TRESPASSING: An officer responded to a trespassing complaint at Stouder Center. Subject was located and was trespassed from the area.

TRAFFICKING: Jody Staten, 47, of Troy, was charged with third-degree felony trafficking drugs and two counts of fourth- degree possession of drugs from an incident on March 4.

DISORDERLY: Lance Randall, 30, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

TRAFFICKING: Michael Larrick, 35, of Dayton, was charged with second-degree felony trafficking drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

POSSESSION: Megan Miller, 35, of Dayton, was charged with third-degree aggravated possession of drugs.

DRUG POSSESSION: Justin Musser, 34, of Troy, was charged with third-degree felony drug possession, obstructing official business, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest at the Shell Station on Dorset.

POSSESSION: Robert Myers, 54, of Troy, was cited for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

POSSESSION: Alexander Blair, 28, of Troy, was cited for fifth-degree felony drug possession at South Crawford Street.

MENACING: An officer cited Anthony Smith, 31, of Troy, for menacing in the area of Imperial Court.

March 20

OVI: Lorrie Ording, 53, of Covington, was cited for OVI and marked lanes in the area of West Main and South Dorset.

TRAFFICKING: An officer cited Caleb Maxon, 20, of Troy, with fourth-degree felony drug trafficking from an incident on Jan. 9.

March 21

POSSESSION: Scott Wilt, 44, of Greenville, was cited for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and paraphernalia at Staunton Road and Meadow Lane.