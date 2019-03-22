Area briefs

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for February:

Bridge Winners:

Group 1:

First — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Second — Belva Bemus and Barbara Shroyer

Third — Karen Rodgers and Beth Earhart

Group 2:

First — Tom and Sue Gagnon

Second — Doug and Arlene Ehlers

Third — Tim and Judy Logan

Group 3:

First — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Second — Mary Jo Berry and Kay Vagedes

Third — Joyce Fraas and Ruth Jenkins

Group 5:

First — Mary Jo Lyons

Second — Jane Athey

Third — Nancy Frantz

Group 8:

First — Julia Routson

Second — Ruth Jenkins

Third — Bonnie Rashilla

Group 10:

First — Ruth Treon

Second — Cindy Wingert

Third — Mary Lynne Mouser.

Dividing perennials session set

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Dividing Perennials” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. April 5.

Join Master Gardener Pete Holmes as he shares how dividing perennials should be part of your garden routine. It is important for plant health and vitality and is a good way to stretch your budget and maybe make a few new friends! He’ll share what to know before you divide, time of year to divide, and what dividing technique is best for specific plant types.

The session will be held at the Extension Meeting room on the ground floor of the Old Courthouse in Troy at 201 W. Main St. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required by April 3.

For more details, contact the office at 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Kayaking classes offered

PIQUA — The Piqua Branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering kayaking classes on Monday, April 15 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes are designed for beginning kayakers who want to learn the basics of the sport.

The fee for the class is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for non-YMCA members. Class size is limited to four participants. You must be at least 14 years of age to participate.

The class will be taught by Jeff Lange, a local kayaking enthusiast, who is also a certified kayak instructor with the American Canoe Association.

There are many opportunities for renting kayaks around the Dayton area, as well as many waterways to go kayaking on.

For more information, or to register for the kayaking class, contact Donn Shade at the Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA at (937) 773-9622, or by email at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.