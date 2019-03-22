Area briefs

Vendors sought

PIQUA — A brand new season of the Piqua Community Farmers Market will kick off on Thursday, May 30 and in an effort to recruit additional vendors Mainstreet Piqua is hosting an open house for potential market vendors on Thursday, April 11. The open house will run from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Mainstreet Piqua office, 326 N. Main St. During the open house visitors and potential vendors will have a chance to ask questions about the Piqua Community Farmers Market and complete their applications.

The 2019 market hours will be 3:30-6:30 p.m. each Thursday. The market will be held on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library.

The Piqua Community Farmers Market will run for 17-weeks through Sept. 19 (there will be no market on Thursday, July 4) Piqua Community Farmers Market rules and regulations, as well as an application form, can be found at the market website at www.piquafarmersmarket.com. Questions about the market can be directed to Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355. All vendors at the farmers market, including last year’s vendors, are required to complete an application form and be formally approved to set up at the Piqua Community Farmers Market.

Flight ground school set

TROY — With new medical reforms for pilots, more people are able to enjoy general aviation. Perhaps you have always wanted to fly, but you don’t know where to begin. The dream of obtaining your pilot license is possible. Begin your flight journey at WACO.

WACO offers Flight Ground School and there is still room in the spring session beginning April 2. The class must have a minimum of four class participants. Ground school will be taught in 11 class sessions on Wednesday nights at WACO Air Museum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Please visit www.wacoairmuseum.org, under the Learning Center tab, for more information, including fees and materials. Call WACO at 335-9226 for any questions.

Pete Demers, who will be the instructor for the ground school, brings a wealth of experience in aviation education spanning the last 15 years. He has more than 4,000 flight hours as a flight instructor, has managed an FAA-approved Part 141 Flight School as chief flight instructor, served as pilot and company flight instructor for a part 135 charter operator in the Piper Navajo/Chieftain, and was selected as the FAA’s Flight Instructor of the Year for the Southern Region in 2013. Demers is manager of Ground Training at PSA and also serves as a volunteer at the WACO Air Museum.