Vehicular assault victim faces drug charges

MIAMI COUNTY — The victim in a vehicular assault is facing drug charges this week in connection with the traffic incident that left her with numerous injuries earlier this month.

The Troy Police Department filed one count of third-degree felony trafficking in drugs and two counts of fourth-degree felony possession of drugs against Jody L. Staten, 47, of Troy, in Miami County Municipal Court this week. Staten is currently scheduled to be arraigned on April 2 in municipal court.

Staten fell off the side of a red SUV during a reported disturbance on March 4 in the area of Race and Walnut streets in Troy. Staten suffered severe head injuries, according to previous reports from the Troy Police Department, as well as approximately three broken ribs and a punctured lung. Staten was able to communicate with authorities at the scene. Suspected narcotics, including suspected meth and fentanyl, were found near her purse, according to court reports.

According to municipal court records, video surveillance of the incident showed Staten get out of a black vehicle and climb up on the foot rail on the passenger side of a SUV reportedly driven Charlenea O’Neal, 36, of Piqua, who then “accelerates while Staten is hanging on to the window.”

O’Neal was arraigned on charges of third-degree felony complicity to drug trafficking and fourth-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault in municipal court last week.

O’Neal reportedly admitted to Troy police that she was attempting to buy pain pills during the incident. O’Neal said that she suspected that the pills were fake and that she was about to be robbed by individuals sitting in another car.

When questioned by police, Staten admitted to selling pills to O’Neal, but she denied that there was any discussion of robbing O’Neal. Staten said that she was attempting to get her purse back from O’Neal when O’Neal reportedly drove off with Staten hanging onto the vehicle.

Kayla M. Gray, 19, of Covington, and Patrick M. Jackson, Jr., 23, of Dayton, were also charged with third-degree felony trafficking in drugs in connection with this incident.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Lee V. Bates, 34, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor discharging firearms. An additional charge of first-degree misdemeanor interference with custody was dismissed.

• Mya L. Cain, 19, of Troy, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Stacy N. Cantrell, 33, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering. Cantrell was originally charged in connection with a report of a juvenile who was found outside without supervision on Feb. 18 at 10:40 a.m. in Piqua.

• Johnathan N. Evans, 28, of Troy, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jennifer M. Johnson, 35, of Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor no person shall possess dangerous dugs.

• Abigayle R. Kemper, 18, Dayton, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Zachary R. Kimrey, 28, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $200 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted assault, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

Kimrey was originally charged on Nov. 1 in connection with a physical disturbance reported at Joe Johnson Chevrolet located at 1375 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Upon Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ arrival, the two male subjects involved in the disturbance were separated by service staff. After further investigation, it was found that a verbal altercation had occurred earlier in the day that resulted in one of the subjects being terminated. The subject whom was terminated then began a physical altercation with the other male, striking him several times. Kimrey was arrested as the suspect.

• Barbara J. Layne, 39, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor attempted obstructing justice, amended down from fifth-degree felony obstructing justice.

• Myra L. Lee, 46, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $100 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Thomas E. Maxon, Jr., 22, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Walter Raiff, 19, of Tipp City, received 13 days in jail, 17 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Tyler S. Richards, 21, of Covington, received one year of probation, a $100 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, amended down from fifth-degree felony vandalism, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Amanda B. Rucker, 30, of Tipp City, received two days of jail time, 28 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tiffany S. Smith, 46, of Atlanta, Ga., received a $25 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor passing bad check, amended down from fifth-degree felony passing a bad check.

• Timothy Sweeney, 44, of New Carlisle, received one year of probation, 82 days in jail, and 98 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing. Sweeney was originally charged in connection with threats being made against a female victim on Jan. 8 in Bethel Township.

• Ryan E. Taylor, 31, of Troy, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

• Amanda L. Viney, 40, of Vandalia, received a $50 fine for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Damian G. Whiteford, 43, of Piqua, received 60 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

