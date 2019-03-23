Developers transform Robinson Estate

TROY — What was a running joke for years will become a reality as Troy custom-home builder Bart Denlinger aims to transform the Pat and Thom Robinson estate and add a high-end custom home community in its backyard.

Last week, along with his son Todd and daughter-in-law Jenna, Denlinger gave a tour of the Robinson mansion, located across from the Troy Country Club on Peters Road, to members of the Troy Rotary Club. The manse, with carriage house, is being sold separately from the new Heritage at the Troy Country Club subdivision. The home is located on six acres off of Peters Road. Todd’s wife Jenna is the listing real estate agent for the Robinson home.

“I’ve known Thom for quite awhile… I’ve always kidded Thom, very much so, saying ‘You have to quit mowing all that back there and let me build some condos,’” Bart said. “That’s been an ongoing joke for probably 15 years. He’d always say, ‘Oh, Pat’s not ready. Pat’s not ready.’”

Last winter, Bart ran into Thom Robinson and soon Heritage at Troy Country Club was in the works.

“I actually ran into him at the famous Lincoln Square one Saturday morning and he said, ‘Bart, if you are ready to build those condos we need to talk, because Pat and I have decided to put it on the market,’” Bart said.

The Robinsons downsized from their six-bedroom home and moved to downtown Troy.

The former Robinson home, with six bedrooms and five baths, is currently for sale for $849,900. With more than 8,500 square-foot of living space, the home has been repainted and updated with a new modern kitchen, restored hardwood floors and unique features. The original glass door knobs and bright jewel colored bathroom fixtures are original to the home built in 1938 by Herlinger. The carriage house features more living space, as well as a brick oven, backyard entertainment and multi-vehicle garage space.

The new custom home community, Heritage at Troy Country Club, will feature approximately 28 estate-style homes on lots on half acres or more per lot. The subdivision will be located on 25 acres of the former Robinson property behind the Robinson estate. The homes feature walkout and wooded lots as well as cart path access to the Troy Country Club. The homes also come with a one-year social membership to the neighboring private golf club, where Todd serves on the board.

Denlinger named the subdivision’s two cul-de-sacs Robinson Way and Duke Court after the former owners of the estate. The main access road will be Creekwood Drive connecting it to the Creekwood subdivision. Troy City Council approved the final plat and right-of-way dedication last Monday. Denlinger said construction will begin next week.

“Everything will be built to the client’s needs, shapes, sizes, styles, interiors and exteriors — no two houses alike,” Bart said.

Denlinger and Sons recently acquired more land annexed into the city of Troy to add 22 patio-style homes to add to the development.

For more information, visit www.denlingerandsons.com

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/The-Heritage_Whole-Site_7.25.18_ne201932212404587.pdf Custom home builder Bart Denlinger, along with son Todd, recently acquired the Pat and Thomas Robinson Estate. Denlinger and Sons custom builders will add 28 new custom homes called Heritage at Troy Country Club. The developer recently remodeled the former Robinson home and is now for sale. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_Denlingers_ne2019322123917946.jpg Custom home builder Bart Denlinger, along with son Todd, recently acquired the Pat and Thomas Robinson Estate. Denlinger and Sons custom builders will add 28 new custom homes called Heritage at Troy Country Club. The developer recently remodeled the former Robinson home and is now for sale.

Mansion for sale; land to be developed